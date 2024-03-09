A three-horse race finally!

One of the reasons why the league is so widely consumed is because of the “intense competition” it offers. Very often we are told, say compared to other top European leagues like the La Liga in Spain, Bundesliga in Germany or Serie A in Italy, the Premier League is extremely competitive. On their day, a relegation-threatened team can give the title-chasers a run for their money, or even cause an upset. There are just no easy games for the heavyweights and the all-round competition is generally high. The reality, however, is far from the truth though with the title race generally being just a one or two-horse battle on most occasions.