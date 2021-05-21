After a testing stint, Bala hopes to extend Rangers stay

It's been over a year since Ngangom Bala Devi left the Indian shores for Glasgow. Her European adventure was slowly lifting off when Covid-19 struck.

The games were deferred and long before the league itself was cancelled. She was in lockdown in a country where she found the language difficult to follow. It was an unprecedented time for everyone, made even worse for the Indian attacker who was forced to face the strange normality away from her loved ones.

But Bala didn't become India's highest ever goal-scorer by shirking away from challenges. In fact, she was just 15 when she broke into the international scene.

"I was very emotional during the first lockdown, being alone," said Bala on Friday. "But I wanted to make sure I did what I came here to do."

"I had to take a lot of responsibility in terms of my fitness and diet. Rangers coaches and staff helped a lot. I've worked a lot on mental fitness as well."

This past week, she smashed in a 30-yard screamer against Spartans FC during Rangers' 5-0 win in the SPWL-1 match. It was her second goal in 11 appearances, most of which has come from the bench. Rangers are second in the table with 42 points from 17 games, four behind leaders Glasgow City.

Her goal not only made highlights around the globe, she was also picked up as one of the nominees for AFC international player of the week.

"I'm very proud that women's football is getting so much focus," said Bala adding that it has not been easy having to take care of her family in India, who are now in the midst of a severely damaging second wave of Covid-19.

"I've to take care of them and myself, my dad has kidney problems. There are some cases in my village but not too much, she added.

It's been a fruitful journey so far for the Indian international in Scotland. But her future remains uncertain as she enters into the final month of her contract with Rangers.

"On June 6 our league ends and then we will decide (the future). I haven't had any conversation with Rangers. I have tried to give my best and there is hope that I can play more but can't say with any certainty at the moment," she signed off.