<p>The All Indian Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee are all set to meet on Monday to discuss the commencement dates and the format for the much-delayed Indian Super League season as the Supreme Court hearing nears.</p>.<p>The committee, led by the federation's president Kalyan Chaubey, will be discussing the report submitted on Saturday by the AIFF-ISL coordination committee, which requested to start the season at the earliest among hoards of other trivial matters. Among them, the operational cost remains the bone of contention for the clubs in the absence of a commercial partner and broadcasters.</p>.AIFF to confirm ISL date by next week.<p>AIFF, who has already announced that it will confirm the dates for the season this week, will submit its final report to the sports ministry for the Supreme Court's consideration after apprising the clubs.</p>