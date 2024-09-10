AIFF to have 'independent' inquiry into former head coach Igor Stimac’s contract renewal process

Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday called for an independent inquiry into former head coach Igor Stimac’s contract renewal procedures after the Croatian and the national body agreed to USD 400,000 compensation settlement for terminating him from the job.

During the Annual General Body meeting of the AIFF held here, the members discussed the renewal, termination and eventual settlement of claims under the federation's contract with Stimac.

"The members called for an independent inquiry into the internal procedures that had been followed and the personnel that were involved when the head coach's contract had been renewed in 2023 on unapproved and unfavourable terms," the AIFF said.