Alonso to stay on as Leverkusen boss amid Bayern and Liverpool interest

Xabi Alonso will remain manager of Bayer Leverkusen, the Spaniard announced on Friday, ending speculation that he would join one of his former clubs Liverpool or Bayern Munich in the close season.

Alonso, who has a contract with Leverkusen until 2026, has become the talk of Europe and a reported target for top clubs after leading his team through an unbeaten season while challenging for three trophies.

"Last week I had a meeting (with club officials) and informed them of the decision to continue being coach of Bayer Leverkusen," Alonso told reporters.

"I feel this is the right place to be for me as a young coach."

Alonso had been linked with the Liverpool and Bayern jobs, with both their coaches leaving at the end of the season.