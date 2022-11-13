Ambani in race to buy Premier League club Liverpool?

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has entered the race to bid for world-renowned English football club Liverpool FC's takeover, according to a report published in a leading English daily.

Mirror Sport exclusively revealed that the Liverpool have been approached by the eighth-richest man in the world, with the club's FSG owners open to selling up.

They are reportedly willing to sell for £4 billion and that would not be an issue for Ambani, who has a net worth of around £90 billion, although he is likely to face a huge competition. It is not the first time Ambani has been linked with Liverpool though, after eyeing a takeover bid in 2010 before Fenway Sports Group (FSG) purchased the Premier League side.

In 2010 Subrata Roy and Ambani were lining up a bid to purchase 51 per cent of the club's stake from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett. Ambani currently owns IPL cricket giants Mumbai Indians and also played a key role in setting up the Super League in his home country.