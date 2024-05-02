'Angry Rantman' Abhradeep Saha likely to get tribute from Chelsea FC

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha (known popularly as the 'Angry Rantman' and an avid Chelsea fan) is slated to get a tribute from the London-based club on Sunday after his tragic passing a couple of weeks ago.
News of the tribute was shared by Tom Overend, co-owner of The Chelsea Social website, who announced on X that the Chelsea would pay a tribute to Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, when they play West Ham.
During the high-profile London derby on Sunday, a tribute to Saha will be paid during the match programme, as well as during half-time.
Taking to X, Overend wrote, "I can confirm there will be a tribute to Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. He will be in the match programme, and there will be a tribute announcement at half-time."
"I am extremely grateful to Chelsea Football Club for making this happen. They have been outstanding in helping to facilitate this tribute, and I cannot thank them enough," Overend added.
Saha, aged 27, had passed away in Bengaluru after multiple-organ failure on April 17 this year, prompting his family to write, "With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him."
An unfiltered commentator (if you couldn't guess from the name), Saha AKA Angry Rantman became a viral sensation owing to his hot takes and fiery remarks.
His fame on the internet brought him nearly half a million subscribers on YouTube. Saha also had a following of 128,000 people on Instagram.
