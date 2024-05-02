'Angry Rantman' Abhradeep Saha likely to get tribute from Chelsea FC

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha (known popularly as the 'Angry Rantman' and an avid Chelsea fan) is slated to get a tribute from the London-based club on Sunday after his tragic passing a couple of weeks ago.

News of the tribute was shared by Tom Overend, co-owner of The Chelsea Social website, who announced on X that the Chelsea would pay a tribute to Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, when they play West Ham.

During the high-profile London derby on Sunday, a tribute to Saha will be paid during the match programme, as well as during half-time.

Taking to X, Overend wrote, "I can confirm there will be a tribute to Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. He will be in the match programme, and there will be a tribute announcement at half-time."