Anwar Ali transfer row: East Bengal, Delhi FC get two-window transfer ban

"Under Article 20.3, and subject to any provisions to the contrary in contract, the Committee holds all three parties i.e. Anwar Ali, East Bengal FC and Delhi FC jointly and severally liable for the above amount (Rs 12.90 crore)."

"In accordance with Article 20.4, the Player is restricted from playing in official matches for a period of 4 (four) months, a period that shall commence from the date of notification of this decision." It further said if the compensation is not paid within 45 days, the club will face a ban on registering new players for up to three registration periods, and the player will be restricted from playing in official matches for up to six months.