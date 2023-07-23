AIFF likely to send Chhetri-led senior team for Asiad

Asian Games: AIFF set to send its Chhetri-led senior national team for Asiad if Ministry gives clearance

In fact, the AIFF has prepared a list of 50 under 23 players and forwarded it to the respective clubs.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2023, 02:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 02:58 ist
Sunil Chhetri. Credit: PTI Photo

The AIFF is bullish on sending its first team to Asian Games led by its talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri if it is able to get the green light from the sports ministry for participation is the continental showpiece starting September 23 in Hangzhou.

The national football team, which didn't get permission to participate during the Jakarta Games in 2018, is currently ranked 18th in Asia and the sports ministry's rule states that in team sport, only those in top-eight will get the nod.

The national team under Croatian coach Igor Stimac has entered sub-100 club in FIFA ranking once again having won SAFF championship where it played against Lebanon and Kuwait.

"The current national team has seven U-23 first team players and since three over-age players are allowed, skipper Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defender Sandesh Jhingan are all set to go for the Asian Games if they team gets permission," a source privy to the development told PTI.

In fact, the AIFF has prepared a list of 50 under 23 players and forwarded it to the respective clubs. The idea, the sources said, is to raise another pool of under 23 players, who could be used for the AFC under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers and the King's Cup in Thailand.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sunil Chhetri
All India Football Federation
India News
Asian Games
Football
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk urges Twitter users to get verified, earn lots

Musk urges Twitter users to get verified, earn lots

A crusader falls: The humiliation of Kirit Somaiya

A crusader falls: The humiliation of Kirit Somaiya

The sites of violence: Women and communities

The sites of violence: Women and communities

Wildfire on Greek island forces hundreds to evacuate

Wildfire on Greek island forces hundreds to evacuate

Hamilton pips Verstappen for record pole in Hungary

Hamilton pips Verstappen for record pole in Hungary

Manipur University students eye transfer amid violence

Manipur University students eye transfer amid violence

Torrential rains lash Gujarat, create havoc in Junagadh

Torrential rains lash Gujarat, create havoc in Junagadh

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

 