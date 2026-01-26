<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC are likely to face debutant SC Delhi in their opening Indian Super League match at their home ground Sree Kanteerava Stadium for a 7:30 pm kick-off on February 15.</p>.<p>The match takes place on the second day of the much-delayed season as Mohun Bagan are in line to play Kerala Blasters in the first match for a 5 pm kick-off at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata while FC Goa will host another debutant Inter Kashi in a 7 pm kick-off in Fatorda.</p>.<p>These are as per a tentative fixture shared by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) presented to interested bidders for commercial and broadcast rights and are subject to change by participating clubs. </p>.Bengaluru FC part ways with head coach Gerard Zaragoza; Renedy Singh named interim coach.<p>As per it, last year’s runners-up BFC will host champions Mohun Bagan on March 14 while southern rivals Kerala Blasters will visit on April 11. Both matches are slated for a 7:30 pm kick. </p>.<p>Among the remaining two matches that Bengaluru will play at home, the club will face Mohammedan Sporting (March 7, 7:30 pm) and 2024 champions Mumbai City FC (April 25, 5 pm). The remaining rivals, including East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC, will be played away. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Kolkata Derby between Bagan and EBFC is slated for a May 3 showdown.</p>