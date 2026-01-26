Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Bengaluru FC likely to play SC Delhi in their Indian Super League opener

The match takes place on the second day of the much-delayed season as Mohun Bagan are in line to play Kerala Blasters in the first match for a 5 pm kick-off at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 18:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 18:15 IST
FootballSports NewsBengaluru FCIndian Super League

Follow us on :

Follow Us