Brazil to face Uruguay without Vinicius, but with Endrick

Brazil's teenage prodigy Endrick will replace Vinicius Jr, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards, for Saturday's Copa America quarter-final against Uruguay at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Coach Dorival Jr opted for 17-year-old Endrick, also known as "Messinho," to take the striker's place and make his first start for the Brazilian squad.

"We've lost an important player, but we've gained a player who's coming into his own and is looking for an opportunity. Maybe this is Endrick's moment," Dorival told a press conference on Friday.

"I don't think Endrick is specifically a nine who plays fixed, he prefers a pivot. He's a player who floats, who moves around. The team is constantly evolving. That's why I said not to rush into anything with him. It's just a matter of time before we find the best formation," he added.