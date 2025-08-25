<p>Seasoned goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu returns to the national team while veteran striker Sunil Chhetri failed to make the cut as new head coach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/khalid-jamil">Khalid Jamil </a>named a 23-member squad for the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup to be held in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan starting from August 29.</p><p>India have been drawn in Group B alongside Tajikistan, defending champions Iran, and Afghanistan.</p>.Chhetri is not there as team playing a preparatory tournament, doors are open for him: Jamil.<p>The Blue Tigers will open their campaign against Tajikistan on August 29 followed by matches against Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4.</p><p>Jamil named the squad after the national camp held in Bengaluru which was attended by 29 players, with Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant refusing to release their seven recruits on the grounds that the tournament was not being held on a FIFA window.</p>.Defiant Mohun Bagan refuses to release players for national camp, blasts AIFF over 'player welfare'.<p>So missing out on selection from the Mariners camp were Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Subhasish Bose.</p>.<p>The tournament will see the top two teams from each group progress to the play-offs, scheduled for September 8. The group runners-up will contest the third-place match in Dushanbe, while the winners will meet in the final in Tashkent.</p><p>The tournament will also mark Jamil's first assignment since taking charge of the national side. Previously he was in charge of ISL side Jamshedpur FC.</p><p>Jamil succeeded Spaniard Manolo Marquez, who parted ways with the AIFF last month following India’s recent struggles.<br></p><p><strong>Squad:</strong></p><p><strong>Goalkeepers:</strong> Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwar.</p><p><strong>Defenders:</strong> Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvai.</p><p><strong>Midfielders:</strong> Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Sing.</p><p><strong>Forwards:</strong> Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (Jr.), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Sing.</p><p>(with agency inputs)</p>