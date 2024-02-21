Champions League: Inter's Arnautovic strikes late winner to seal 1-0 win over Atletico in 1st Leg tie

Inter Dominance

Inter dominated the match and although Atletico had their chances the home side's solid defence prevented the visitors from getting any attempts on target.

Samuel Lino had Atletico's first opportunity but his right-footed curler went just wide of the far post.

Ahead of the interval Martinez and Thuram had openings to break the deadlock for Inter but also came up against a resilient defence, with attempts blocked or saved by Oblak.