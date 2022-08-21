Chelsea bans supporter for allegedly racially abusing Tottenham's Son

Chelsea bans supporter for 'racially abusing' Son

Son, the South Korea forward, was subjected to abuse from a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge in the 2-2 draw last Sunday

AP
AP, London,
  • Aug 21 2022, 05:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 05:44 ist
Chelsea's Reece James in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Chelsea has banned a season-ticket holder indefinitely for alleged racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min during the match against Tottenham in the Premier League, the club said Saturday.

Son, the South Korea forward, was subjected to abuse from a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge in the 2-2 draw last Sunday.

Chelsea has concluded an investigation by issuing a ban.

Chelsea has previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at its ground.

The Blues took their latest initiative in the long-running “No To Hate” campaign before Sunday’s game, taking steps to make it easier for spectators to report alleged abuse.

The back of every seat at Stamford Bridge now has instructions on how to report incidents of abuse, either by text message or by barcode on a smartphone.

Chelsea believe that identifying a specific seat from which incidents either happen or are reported will help increase the chances of individuals being caught.

