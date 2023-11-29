Do or die: What Manchester United have to do to qualify for Champions League knockouts

With their 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen, United have now lost the chance to dictate their own fate, and their qualification will now depend on how the other teams in the group perform in their remaining matches.

If United lose their upcoming match against Galatasaray, it will also cast a dark cloud over a prospect of qualifying for the Europa League since they need to be third on the points table for the same.

Here are the permutations:

If United win

If United manage to beat Galatasaray at their home, they will climb to the second spot on the table with six points. And if they defeat Bayern in their last match of the group stage, the Red Devils will qualify for the knockouts unless Copenhagen manage to beat both Bayern and Galatasaray in their two remaining matches.

If United lose

If United lose, they will directly be out of the Champions league since Galatasaray will be four points clear of them (and there will be three points remaining to be played for). If Copenhagen win against Bayern, United will also be out of the competition. Only a Bayern win will reignite United's hopes of a Europa League qualification.

If United draw

If United draw against Galatasaray, they will be knocked out provided Copenhagen win against Bayern.

If the Copenhagen-Bayern game finishes in a draw, United have a chance of qualification provided they beat Bayern in the following game and the Galatasaray-Copenhagen game ends in a draw.

If Galatasaray, after a draw against United, win their final match, then the Turkish side will progress to the knockout stages.

If this match ends in a draw and Copenhagen lose to Bayern Munich, United will qualify provided Galatasaray don't win against Copenhagen in their last match. If Copenhagen and United both win their last matches, United would qualify (provided they win against Galatasaray) despite them equalling points with Galatasaray since they have more away goals against the Turkish side in the matches between them.