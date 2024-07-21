Erik Ten Hag credits Manchester United's leadership for proactive transfer moves

Another crucial signing was striker Zirkzee, who had an excellent season with the Serie A club Bologna last season and played for Netherlands in the European Championship. United paid 42.5 million euros for the 23-year-old for a five-year deal.

“It is very good that we are also there on the front foot, we are very proactive," Ten Hag said on Saturday. "So, (the) leadership is doing a great job in this moment and that’s how we want to act as United."

"We are highly ambitious and you have to be on the front foot and be ready for the season. The earlier you get your players in then (the faster) you can work on your team."

Yoro made a strong impression in his United debut during their 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Scottish side Rangerson Saturday, while Zirkzee, who has been given time off after the European Championship, is expected to join the squad in August.