Euro 2024: Germany crush 10-man Scotland 5-1 in opener

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany next face Hungary on Wednesday before taking on Switzerland in their final Group A match.

"We played with a lot of intensity and played the right spaces, took some risks and that is why we scored. We played an outstanding first half and we were up 3-0," Germany captain Ilkay Guendogan said.

"That is how we wanted to start. I had a good feeling before the game and I was proved right."

"The start is what we wanted but still the goal we let in showed that all teams have quality and if you don't pay attention you will be punished."

The Scots, who lost Porteous for a studs-up challenge on Guendogan that earned the hosts their penalty, must quickly go back to the drawing board and regroup if they are to make it past the group stage for the first time in a major tournament.