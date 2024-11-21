FC Louis Vuitton in France? Arnault family says buying Paris FC soccer club is long-term investment

<p>Paris: Billionaire <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/louis-vuitton">Bernard Arnault's</a> family aims to gradually lift second-tier Paris FC to be among the elite of French and European soccer by focusing on training young players rather than poaching other clubs' stars, it said on Wednesday.</p><p>The family is preparing to complete a deal to take over Paris FC later this month, continuing a trend of billionaires buying soccer clubs across Europe.</p><p>An overhaul could eventually turn the Paris-based club into a potential rival to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, owned by Qatar Sports Investments.</p><p>But Antoine Arnault, Bernard Arnault's son, said the deal was not meant to disrupt France's soccer landscape.</p>.<p>"We'll take things step by step," he said, while making it clear that the Arnault family had high ambitions for the club.</p><p>"If you're asking me for one dream it would be to play Liverpool one day in the Champions league ... and who knows, maybe even beat them," he told Reuters.</p><p>Arnault said this was a project he led with his siblings, and that they had to convince their father, who is not a big football fan.</p><p>"I think he saw with his business eye the potential value creation around the Paris FC brand," he said.</p>.Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year.<p>Earlier, Arnault told a press conference that his family's aim was for the club to build France's best soccer training academy. "It's important, sports-wise, to do things gradually ... without rushing."</p><p>"We're in it for the long run," he said.</p><p>He declined to say exactly how much money the family holding would put into the soccer club.</p><p>But he said media reports of at least 100 million euros, which could be pushed to 200 million if the club secures a spot in the top flight next season, were roughly in the right ballpark.</p> <p><strong>No pressure on brands</strong></p><p>The deal potentially offers new opportunities in the sports world to LVMH's powerhouse labels like Louis Vuitton and Dior, champagne-maker Moet & Chandon and watch brand TAG Heuer.</p><p>Arnault, who will represent Agache, the Arnault family's holding company on the Paris FC board, said the holding will not pressure its LVMH brands into forging partnerships with the club.</p><p>Instead, if brands want to do so, Arnault said he would put them in touch with the club.</p><p>Paris FC, who are top of Ligue 2, have struggled to find a fan base, with the average attendance last season at just under 5,500 in their 19,000-capacity Charlety stadium despite tickets being free since last November.</p><p>Arnault said tickets would remain free until at least the end of the season.</p><p>"In Ligue 1, it's a little more tricky," he said, adding that some seats could remain free while sponsors seeking hospitality space would have to pay.</p>.Louis Vuitton's luxury pit stop.<p>Paris FC's current owner Pierre Ferracci told the same press conference that the deal was set to be completed shortly, around Nov. 29.</p><p>Red Bull would buy a minority share, bringing its expertise in sports management to the deal.</p><p>"We know what we can do but we also know what we can't do," Arnault said.</p><p>"We have certain skills in terms of organisation and management, but none in terms of managing a football team. Red Bull has very strong skills in terms of football."</p>