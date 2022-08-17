FIFA bans AIFF: Who other than India has been banned?

World governing body of football FIFA on Tuesday suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with "immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties".

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred till August 22 hearing on the matter after the Centre said it is in discussion with FIFA over hosting the U-17 Women's world cup in India.

With FIFA in "constructive contact" with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India, a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.

As it turns out, FIFA is no stranger to taking disciplinary action against countries and imposing temporary suspensions.

So, other than India, who else has been suspended? What were the reasons cited by FIFA for the suspensions? And have the suspensions been lifted? DH brings you up to speed.

Iraq

Iraq was suspended twice by FIFA. In 2008, the world football governing body banned Iraq after the Iraqi government dissolved their National Olympic Committee and national sport federations.

The ban that took place ahead of Iraq's 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Australia, was lifted after a couple of days following a letter received by the world body from Baghdad confirming that the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) was exempt from the dissolution decree.

A year later in 2009, the IFA was dissolved by Iraq's Olympic committee and FIFA banned the federation citing government interference.

The ban was lifted in 2010.

Nigeria

FIFA banned the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) in 2014 citing government interference in the running of its federation.

After performing poorly at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the NFF (NFF) had decided to sack its executive committee and a Nigerian court had ordered a civil servant to run the federation - a clear violation of FIFA rules.

In a few days, however, FIFA revoked the ban and the federation was reinstated.

Guatemala

In 2016, FIFA banned Guatemala over the powers given to an oversight committee appointed by the international soccer governing body to look into allegations of corruption.

The ban was lifted in 2018.

Kuwait

FIFA suspended Kuwait from regional, continental, and international football in 2015 over government interference.

The Kuwaiti government had brought in a legislation which disallowed the Kuwait Football Association and Kuwaiti clubs to function independently which FIFA interpreted as third-party influence.

The ban was lifted in 2017.

Indonesia

FIFA banned Indonesia over government interference in footballing affairs in 2015.

The ban was imposed because the Indonesian professional sports body, part of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, derecognised the Indonesian Football Federation and instead formed a committee to replace it.

The ban was lifted in 2016.

Pakistan

Pakistan was also suspended twice by the world body.

In 2017, FIFA banned Pakistan citing “undue third-party interference".

This was after PFF’s offices and accounts were under the control of a court-appointed administrator, which violated FIFA’s statutes. The ban was lifted in March 2018.

The Pakistan Football Federation was banned once again in 2021 after a faction of officials took charge of the federation’s headquarters from the Normalisation Committee, which was instituted by the governing body for world football. FIFA decided to suspend PFF due to the ‘hostile takeover'. The ban was lifted in 2022.

Chad

FIFA suspended the Chadian Football Association (FTFA) in 2021 citing government interference after the country's minister of youth and sports dissolved the FA (FTFA).

The ban was lifted six months later in 2021 after the Chadian government reinstated the powers delegated to the FTFA.

Zimbabwe

FIFA suspended Zimbabwe in 2022 after the Zimbabwean FA (ZIFA) was suspended by the country's government-appointed Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

The SRC intervened after allegations of sexual harassment of female referees by technical staff and allegations of fraud within ZIFA.

Though the SRC has taken steps to reinstate ZIFA members in July 2022, Zimbabwe are unlikely to take part in the 2023 AFCON.

The ban continues to be in force, as of now.

Kenya

In February 2022, FIFA suspended Kenya after its federation leaders were removed by the sports ministry on allegations of corruption and a caretaker committee was created to run the association.

FIFA directly requested the Kenyan Sports Minister to reverse the decision to dissolve the federation. The Ministry of Sports, however, denied the request.

The ban continues to be in force, as of now.