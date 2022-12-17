FIFA World Cup: Prize money for winners and runners up

As France and Argentina head into the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Les Bleus have a chance to win the highest international honour twice in a row, having defeated Croatia in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Albiceleste will be doing everything in their power to stop the French, and one man - Lionel Messi, will have something to say about cementing his legacy with a World Cup win and matching up to the expectations of his entire nation and the inevitable comparisons drawn to the Argentinian legend, the late Diego Maradona.

Glory is within the grasp of both sides, but coming to the more tangible aspect of things, the winner of the FIFA World Cup also gets a sizeable award. FIFA announced earlier in the year that they had set aside $440 million or over Rs 3,600 crore as the total prize pool.

The winner gets $42 million or Rs 344 crore while the runner-up gets $30 million or Rs 245 crore.

Croatia and Morocco, who are vying for the third spot stand to make $27 million or Rs 220 crore. The team coming in fourth gets $25 million or Rs 204 crore.

The teams that come in 5th to 8th place get $17 million or Rs 138 crore, while those between 9th and 16th place get $13 million or Rs 106 crore.

Teams between the 17th and 32nd place get $9 million or Rs 74 crore.

In the 2018 World Cup, the prize money for the winner was $38 million or Rs 314 crore. Prior to the 2010 World Cup, the winnings were considerably lesser, but even so, the men's World Cup prize money is significantly higher when compared to the pool set aside for the 2023 Women's World Cup that will take place in Australia and New Zealand. FIFA has set aside $60 million or Rs 496 crore as the total prize money.