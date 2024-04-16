Germany World Cup winner Bernd Hoelzenbein dies aged 78

Germany's 1974 World Cup-winning striker Bernd Hoelzenbein has died at the age of 78, his former club Eintracht Frankfurt said on Tuesday.

Hoelzenbein died on Monday surrounded by his family, the club added in a statement.

Part of the German squad that won the World Cup on home soil, Hoelzenbein won three German Cups with Frankfurt and also the UEFA Cup in 1980, having come through their youth setup.

He scored a club record 215 goals in 532 competitive appearances for Frankfurt between 1967 and 1981.

"Bernd had a huge influence on Eintracht for almost 60 years," club chief executive officer Axel Hellmann said in a statement.