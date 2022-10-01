Goa to get India's first hybrid pitch that will be used for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Goa to get India's first hybrid pitch

The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa's Fatorda will have India’s first hybrid pitch that will be used for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup matches, according to a Times of India report. The stadium is set to host 16 matches in 15 days. 

In spite of continuous matches, there will be less wear and tear since it's a hybrid pitch, the report said. "The hybrid pitch is about 95 per cent natural (grass) and five per cent hybrid," said Thomas Alcock, operations director for SISGrass, the company behind the hybrid pitch. "The five per cent makes a big difference. It gives you stability, you can play more games on the same pitch with less damage, it's safer and looks better in performance."

The installation of the hybrid pitch began on Sept. 27. According to officials quoted in the report, the installation is happening in two 12-hour shifts with a crew of five men and is set to be completed in eight days. The cost of the installation is Rs 4 crore, the TOI report said. 

Hybrid pitches are being used by all clubs in the English Premier League as well as in seven of the eight stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. These hybrid pitches have an eight-year warranty.

 

