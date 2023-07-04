India beat Kuwait on penalties to win SAFF Ch'ship

India beat Kuwait on penalties to lift SAFF Championship trophy

Goals from Kuwait's Shabib Al Khaldi and India's Lallianzuala Chhangte saw the match head into extra time at 1-1.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2023, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 22:26 ist
India’s captain Sunil Chhetri (orange) in action against Kuwait during the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Tuesday beat Kuwait 5-4 on penalties in a hard-fought SAFF Championship final, marking the Blue Tigers' ninth triumph in the history of the competition.

Goals from Kuwait's Shabib Al Khaldi and India's Lallianzuala Chhangte saw the match head into extra time at 1-1, before India sealed the victory from the spot.

More to follow...

