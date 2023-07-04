India beat Kuwait on penalties to lift SAFF Championship trophy

India on Tuesday beat Kuwait 5-4 on penalties in a hard-fought SAFF Championship final, marking the Blue Tigers' ninth triumph in the history of the competition.
Goals from Kuwait's Shabib Al Khaldi and India's Lallianzuala Chhangte saw the match head into extra time at 1-1, before India sealed the victory from the spot.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days
Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022
Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder
Early universe five times slower, study finds
US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change
Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore