India lose to Nepal in penalty shoot-out in SAFF Women's C'ships in utterly chaotic match

Nepal will play Bangladesh in the final. In the first semifinal, Bangladesh defeated Bhutan 7-1.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 20:07 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 20:07 IST
