India play out 1-1 draw with Vietnam in international football friendly

Vietnam took the lead in the 38th minute through Nguyen Hoang Duc before Farukh Choudhary equalised in the 53rd minute at the Thien Truong Stadium, around 100 km from Hanoi.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 13:56 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 13:56 IST
