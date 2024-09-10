Indonesia frustrate Australia, Kadish earns victory for Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Hong Kong: Australia endured another disappointing evening in Asia's World Cup qualifying on Tuesday as Graham Arnold's side were held to a 0-0 draw by hosts Indonesia while Saudi Arabia claimed a late 2-1 win over China and South Korea sealed a 3-1 win over Oman.

Hassan Kadish's 90th-minute header earned victory for the 10-man Saudis, who moved onto four points from their opening two games in Group C of the third phase of qualifying.

There was frustration for Qatar, who drew 2-2 with North Korea in Vientiane in Group A, while Son Heung-min was on target in South Korea's victory in Oman in Group B.

The Australians faced Indonesia in Jakarta hoping to bounce back from a 1-0 loss against Bahrain and went close to scoring when Nestory Irankunda hit the post with a low drive in the 33rd minute.

But Arnold's side were unable to find a way past Maarten Paes as the dogged Indonesians followed up their draw with Saudi Arabia on Thursday with another point.