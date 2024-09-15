Introduction of TW3 test sees two state Sub-jr teams disqualified

Bengaluru: Over-age issue is as old as the age-group tournaments in India, and in the latest instance, two teams were disqualified from taking part in the ongoing Tier I Sub-junior Boys’ (under-13) National Football Championships after several players from the two states were either found over-aged or failed to undergo AIFF-mandated TW3 test.

What was meant to be a four-group tournament (with four teams each) that got underway on September 7 here at the Bangalore Football Stadium, Group A and Group C were reduced to three teams each after Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya were barred from participating.

“Yes, it is true,” M Kumar, general secretary of the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA), confirmed to DH.