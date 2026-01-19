<p>Bengaluru: A few days after the Indian Super League clubs showed their concern over veto power for All India Football Federation (AIFF) in its recommended governing council and management committee, both parties have broadly come on terms with the federation softening its stance.</p>.<p>The focus now shifts on other crucial matter for the much-delayed season -- starting from February 14 -- as the clubs and federation are expected to virtually meet by the midweek to draw the fixtures.</p>.<p>As far as the governing council’s veto issue is concerned, the breakthrough came after clubs expressed their concern for the initial draft of the ISL governance charter, where AIFF top brass had veto on a wide range of issues, including commercial decisions, budget deviations and broadcast partnerships.</p>.While Messi mania gripped India, its own football has been in comatose.<p>That didn’t sit well with most of the 14 participating clubs, who felt the federation’s veto could tilt the balance too far away from those actually running and funding the league.</p>.<p>Following the feedback, the AIFF agreed to make changes and will present a revised draft to the clubs by Tuesday.</p>.<p>The new draft will continue to give power to the federation on regulatory football matters such as compliance with the Laws of the Game, disciplinary issues, integrity, anti-doping and adherence to regulations.</p>.<p>However, it will exercise no veto when it comes to commercial, operational decisions and scheduling will largely be driven by the clubs and future commercial rights holder.</p>