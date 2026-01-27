Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

ISL Transfer News: From Manipur to Madras! Chennaiyin FC sign Imran Khan ahead of season

The 30-year-old Manipur-born attacker has plied his trade with Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa in ISL.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 06:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 06:45 IST
FootballSports NewsISLIndian Super LeagueIndian FootballChennaiyin FC

Follow us on :

Follow Us