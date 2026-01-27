<p>Two-time <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-super-league">Indian Super League (ISL)</a> champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennaiyin-fc">Chennaiyin FC</a> have roped in senior Indian attacker Imran Khan until the end of the season.</p><p>The 30-year-old has made over 130 appearances across all levels of Indian football since making his professional debut in 2013 and had recently recently plied his trade with ISL clubs Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa.</p>.Defender Laldinliana Renthlei returns to Chennaiyin FC ahead of ISL season.<p>“I'm excited for the season to begin and for football to begin. This is all new for us and poses a strong challenge. I'm also thrilled for the new project and adding a new chapter in my career with the Marina Machans. I've worked with Clifford (Miranda) Sir a few years ago, and so I'm looking forward to reuniting with him," said Imran after putting to the papers. </p><p>Known for his work rate, adaptability, and ability to operate across multiple positions, the Manipur-born attacker has been a consistent presence in the domestic game for more than a decade. Usually deployed as a left-winger, Imran has featured across multiple competitions and tactical systems, earning a reputation as a dependable team player who contributes both on and off the ball.</p><p>Head coach Clifford Miranda welcomed the addition, underlining the importance of experience and character within the squad as Chennaiyin FC continue preparations for the season ahead.</p><p>“Imran is a good player to have, particularly with his left foot. He had a very good season last year and had a big and decisive influence on his team’s run to the semifinals. Imran’s inclusion strengthens our squad. His experience will help us, especially on the wings. He has been around for some time now and gives us a different dimension while going forward. His ability to operate from half spaces is very effective and will help us attack in multiple dimensions,” said Miranda.</p>.<p>By securing Imran’s signature, Chennaiyin FC have further strengthened their Indian core. The attacker’s familiarity with the league and its demands is expected to add value both in training and on matchdays, as the Marina Machans look to build a competitive squad. </p>.Impasse over, ISL to begin from February 14 with participation of all clubs.<p>Imran will join the squad immediately and link up with his new team-mates as Chennaiyin FC gear up for the upcoming campaign. </p><p>The new ISL season with start on February 14.</p><p>(with CFC Media inputs)</p>