AFCON: Ivory Coast come back from behind to clinch cup; beat Nigeria 2-1

“When I think about all we went through, the hard times when we almost out, and the matches where we came back in last minutes, we have created some miracles. But it is also because we kept fighting to the last minute when the odds were against us," he said.

“We feel relief firstly after all the difficulties. We were close to humiliation but when we had a second chance, we were determined not to waste it.”

The Ivorians always believed they were capable of fighting back in the final, he added.

“At halftime in the change room we just talked with the players about keeping fighting and putting pressure on Nigeria," he said.

"We had started the game well and had good control, setting up opportunities but we lost focus and Nigeria scored against the run of play. But we always believe we could comeback because Nigeria looked exhausted.”

Fae, 40 also took time to hail Gasset’s input, even if the coach went back to France after their 4-0 loss to tiny Equatorial Guinea in the group stage, which was the worst defeat ever suffered by a Cup of Nations host.

“He should also be associated with this win,” Fae said.

The Ivorians are the first hosts to win the Cup of Nations in the last eight editions since Egypt’s home success in 2006.