KFA breached rules in hiring of South Korea coaches

"The face-to-face interview process between Lee and Hong on July 5 was different from that of other foreign coach candidates.

"It is difficult to see it as a reasonable interview process, as there was no pre-interview questionnaire or an observer, but Lee had waited alone for a long time to conduct the interview late at night near his home, during which he asked Hong to take the coach position."

The KFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

South Korean media have said former Norwich City manager David Wagner, Canada coach Jesse Marsch and former Greece coach Gus Poyet were among the other candidates in the fray.

Despite its findings, the sports ministry stopped short of making the KFA scrap Hong's contract.

"We expect the KFA to review the situation and make its own decision from the perspective of public opinion and common sense," Choi added.

"Our audit did not find any evidence that illegal measures were taken in order to select Hong as coach.

"But I think that since the issue of appointing the national team coach is a big issue that the entire nation is interested in, the procedure and process should comply with the rules, be fair and meet public expectations as much as possible."

Final inquiry results are expected at the end of October.