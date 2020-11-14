Kylian Mbappe out of France's Nations League clash with Portugal

Nations League: Mbappe out of match with Portugal

The Paris Saint-Germain player has suffered several injuries since the 2020-2021 season began

France forward Kylian Mbappe has failed to recover from a thigh injury in time to play against Portugal in the Nations League game on Saturday, according to matchday squad lists sent to UEFA.

The Paris Saint-Germain player has suffered several injuries since the 2020-2021 season began and his absence will be felt by France for a crunch game after they lost 2-0 to Finland in a friendly on Wednesday in his absence.

The winner of the match in Lisbon will go through to the Nations League finals, while a draw would keep the group alive until the final Group 3 matches on Tuesday.

