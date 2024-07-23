Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez ruled out of MLS All-Star Game

The biggest star in MLS will not participate in the league's All-Star Game, with Inter Miami's Lionel Messi bowing out of Wednesday's contest at Columbus, Ohio, with an ankle injury.

Also ruled out of Wednesday's contest is Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez, who is dealing with knee discomfort.

Messi and Suarez are tied for the Inter Miami lead with 12 goals each. Messi also has 13 assists, tied for second best in MLS.