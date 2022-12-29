Liverpool confirm Cody Gakpo deal

Liverpool confirm Cody Gakpo deal

According to reports, Liverpool will pay an initial fee of £37 million ($45 million) with Gakpo signing a contract until 2028

AFP
AFP, Liverpool,
  • Dec 29 2022, 07:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 07:45 ist

Liverpool confirmed the signing of Cody Gakpo, subject to a work permit, on Wednesday with the Dutch international forward joining from PSV Eindhoven.

The 23-year-old, who scored three goals at the World Cup for the Netherlands, had previously been linked with a move to Liverpool's rivals Manchester United.

But the Reds have acted decisively to bolster a forward line currently depleted by injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

"Liverpool Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, subject to a work permit," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The 23-year-old forward will officially become a Reds player at the start of the January transfer window after agreeing personal terms and successfully completing a medical."

According to reports, Liverpool will pay an initial fee of £37 million ($45 million) with Gakpo signing a contract until 2028.

"I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can (do) and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years," Gakpo told the Liverpool website.

"I think for me personally it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here who I can learn a lot of things from."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

liverpool
Sports News
Football

What's Brewing

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

 