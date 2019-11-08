Man United progress with 3-0 win over Partizan

Reuters
Reuters, MANCHESTER,
  • Nov 08 2019, 12:37pm ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2019, 12:37pm ist
Manchester United players celebrate Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial goal during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Manchester United and Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 7, 2019. (AFP Photo)

Manchester United reached the Europa League knockout stages with two games to spare after goals by Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford secured a 3-0 home win over Partizan Belgrade in Group L on Thursday.

The result left United top of the group on 10 points from four games, two ahead of Dutch side AZ Alkmaar who enjoyed a 5-0 rout of Kazakhstan's Astana. Third-placed Partizan have four points and Astana none.

Teenager Greenwood fired United ahead in the 22nd minute when he took a through ball in his stride and beat his marker before steering a low shot past goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

Martial made it 2-0 in the 33rd with a deft finish after neat footwork and Rashford added the third early in the second half with a left-foot thunderbolt from inside the penalty area to cap a flowing move.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Manchester United
Europa League
Comments (+)
 