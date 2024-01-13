Man City's Haaland out until end of January, says Guardiola

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be sidelined until the end of January due to a foot injury, manager Pep Guardiola said.

City play Newcastle United in the Premier League later on Saturday, visit Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Jan. 26 before hosting Burnley in the league on Jan. 31.

Guardiola said he expects the 23-year-old Norwegian to return to training during their camp in Abu Dhabi next week.

"It's the bone. It needs time," Guardiola told reporters ahead of the trip to St. James' Park.

"It's fine, but the doctors decided to stop for one week and maybe restart in Abu Dhabi. Hopefully, at the end of this month, he'll be ready. It was a little bit more than we expected in the beginning."