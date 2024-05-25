Manchester United 'certain' of sacking Erik Ten Hag: Who could be the next manager?

'Eras come to an end', Erik Ten Hag had said when he took on the position as Manchester United's manager after a largely successful stint at Ajax. What was a jibe at ending Manchester City and Liverpool's dominance in the Premier League seems to have backfired on the Dutchman, who The Guardian reports is certain to get the axe irrespective of United's performance in the FA Cup final tonight against Man City.

Since Ten Hag joined, City managed to win the treble - FA Cup, EPL, and the Champions League in the 2022-23 season. United won the EFL Cup and qualified for Champions League.

In the 2023-24 season, Pep's City again clinched the Premier League title, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool won the EFL Cup, with the German departing after a largely laudable time at Merseyside.

United, meanwhile, crashed out of the Champions League in the Group Stage and have finished 8th on the PL table, their worst performance in history.

Despite the terrible run of luck, Ten Hag has blamed it on the many injuries - 21 players were injured and 1,620 days were lost to those on sidelines. He has also expressed confidence in continuing as the gaffer, after meeting with new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe.

Even as the Dutchman says he's going on vacation on Sunday, after today's game, as per Associated Press, reports have emerged that United has been in contact with different managers. This came even before The Guardian exclusive that claims Ten Hag's departure is all but done.

So, who could Manchester United be bringing on as the next manager?