Navigating through the murky market of football transfers

Earlier this year, FIFA set an exam that costs $600 and requires a minimum of 75 per cent pass score for all agents not licensed under the 2015 regime. Only 1962 of the 3800 agents who took the test worldwide managed to get the required passing percentage. An agent who took the test, under conditions of anonymity, revealed, “I was one of 12 Indian agents who took the FIFA agents test in April 2023. The exam was basically about FIFA rules and laws, case studies and stuff, maybe it was hard for some people, depending on how much work you have done in real life. Many case studies were from real-life experiences. Those who did not clear will have another attempt in September.”