New chapter begins for BFC

Bengaluru FC will kick off a fresh chapter when they take on SC East Bengal at the Fatorda stadium on Saturday.

Reeling from three straight defeats, their longest losing streak in the Indian Super League, and the sudden exit of head coach Carles Cuadrat, the Men in Blue will be eager to get their stuttering season back on track.

The former champions have looked bereft of ideas - putting some pedestrian performances - and have been overly dependent on set-pieces to get the goals, which have slowly dried up. Even the defence, which was the hallmark of the team, has been leaky this season.

Tasked with changing the club’s fortunes, Naushad Moosa- who has been promoted to interim head coach - revealed that while the situation is not ideal, the players are ready for the next challenge. “It has not been easy. But we are professionals. This is the first time in the club’s history that we have lost three games in a row. I am sure they all want to bounce back,” Moosa said on the eve of the game.

“For now what is important is to leave behind all that and focus on the game. I assure you that we will see a more positive and aggressive game tomorrow.”

While Moosa has been leading the reserve team and assisting with the first team, this will be a big challenge for the former Indian international. With the games coming thick and fast, time on the training field is also limited.

What Carles and (Albert) Roca have done, it is a beautiful job. There is nothing much I have to do and there is not much time too,” Moosa stressed. “We have two quick games. For now it is just about being simple. Concentrate more on having the ball and play attacking football. We need more players in the final third and need to score more. We will look to do it.”

What will add an element of excitement is that Moosa is eager to give chances to the youngsters.

“In tomorrow’s game itself we will have two or three youngsters. (Harmanjot) Khabra is suspended, so you will see a youngster there. (But) We don’t want to bring in too many changes. After losing these three games, there is pressure. I am trying to keep the players relaxed. We will slowly bring in youngsters,” he confirmed adding that he himself have been feeling the pressure of stepping up to the plate.

Meanwhile, although their season has been poor, East Bengal are no pushovers, especially with the addition of new striker Bright Enobakhare, who scored the goal of the season contender in the last game. BFC will have to find their defensive solidity against the Kolkata side.

Yes there is pressure, but then again BFC have always thrived in it.