Homesportsfootball

Nikhil brace powers Karnataka past Lakshadweep in Santosh Trophy qualifiers

Nikhil doubled his tally as an impressive Rohen beat two defenders from the edge of the box for the skipper to tap it in as Karnataka went into the break with a two-goal cushion.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 19:34 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 19:34 IST
Football NewsKarnatakaSantosh Trophy

