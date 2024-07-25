Olympics 2024 | New Zealand Football seek urgent action from FIFA over drone incident

New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell called on FIFA to take urgent action over a spying scandal involving Olympic champions Canada at the Paris Games and said failure to do so could tarnish the sporting integrity of the entire tournament.

Canada women's coach Bev Priestman removed herself from opening match duties while an assistant coach and a team analyst were kicked out of the Games on Wednesday amid allegations of drone use at two New Zealand practice sessions.

Canada, who won their first Olympic title three years ago in Tokyo, open their campaign in Paris against Group A opponents New Zealand later on Thursday.

Canada Soccer has said it will launch an independent review into the matter while FIFA has begun disciplinary proceedings.