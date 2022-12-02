Pele says he's at hospital for monthly visit

Brazilian football legend Pele on Wednesday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received.
On Tuesday, Pele was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo to re-evaluate a cancer treatment after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021.
