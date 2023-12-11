Pride goes for a fall: Timeline of events since Santos' relegation

Santos, the Brazilian football club for which Neymar and the legend Pele played, have decided that the number 10 jersey donned by the later will not be worn by its players until it goes back into the top division of Brazil’s football league Serie A, a report by the Associated Press stated.

Marcelo Teixeira made this announcement after being elected on Saturday as Santos' new president.

“Until Santos is back in Serie A, which is its standard, we will not play with the number 10 shirt,” said Teixeira.

“This year's Brazilian league was named after King Pelé. We will continue in this mission. We will be back in the top division, but until then, we won't wear our most glorious shirt,” Teixeira vowed after getting to the top post of the football club for the third time.