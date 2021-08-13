PSG Coach Mauricio Pochettino says Lionel Messi has created positive mood at club

The arrival of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi has created a positive mood at Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday, as he addressed the media before PSG's weekend game against Strasbourg.

When asked about the future of Kylian Mbappe, PSG's young France striker, Pochettino replied: "Kylian is our player."

The 34-year old Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest ever soccer players, signed for PSG this week after leaving Barcelona, his only previous professional club.