PSG coach says Messi has created positive mood at club

PSG Coach Mauricio Pochettino says Lionel Messi has created positive mood at club

The 34-year old Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest ever soccer players, signed for PSG this week after leaving Barcelona

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Aug 13 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 20:35 ist
Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino. Credit: Reuters Photo

The arrival of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi has created a positive mood at Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday, as he addressed the media before PSG's weekend game against Strasbourg.

When asked about the future of Kylian Mbappe, PSG's young France striker, Pochettino replied: "Kylian is our player."

Also Read | Pressure on Poch to deliver with PSG 'galacticos' after Messi arrival

The 34-year old Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest ever soccer players, signed for PSG this week after leaving Barcelona, his only previous professional club. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lionel Messi
PSG
Paris Saint-Germain
Mauricio Pochettino
Sports News
sports

What's Brewing

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

 