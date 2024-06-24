Pulisic leads hosts US to 2-0 win over Bolivia in Copa America opener

Arlington, United States: A third-minute goal from Christian Pulisic set the United States on their way to a 2-0 victory over Bolivia in their Group C opener at the Copa America on Sunday.

Folarin Balogun added the second shortly before half-time and while the tournament hosts pushed for more goals in the second half, they were unable to add to their tally.

"The message to the team is it's always important to win your first game," US coach Gregg Berhalter said.

"We talked about progressing our performance, improving our performance throughout the tournament, so I think it was a good starting point."

The US were aggressive right from the start against Bolivia, who have just one win in their last 31 Copa America matches.