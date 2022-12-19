Qatar FIFA World Cup sets scoring record with 172 goals

A new record is likely to be set at the 2026 World Cup, which has been expanded to 48 teams playing either 80 or 104 games

AP, Lusail,
  • Dec 19 2022, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 11:52 ist
Kylian Mbappe strikes the ball to score France's second goal in the 2022 World Cup final, a tournament where the Frenchman netted a total of eight. Credit: AFP Photo

The six-goal final between France and Argentina set a World Cup record of 172 at this year's tournament.

The previous tournament record of 171 goals was set in 1998 and 2014. The 1998 tournament in France was the first edition in the current 64-game, 32-team format.

Read | How the world reacted to the 'best World Cup final ever'

On Sunday, Argentina and France drew 3-3 through extra time to set the record. Lionel Messi scored two goals for Argentina and Kylian Mbappe got a hat trick for France — the first in a World Cup final since 1966.

Argentina won the title, its third, by prevailing 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

It was the second straight six-goal final. France defeated Croatia 4-2 four years ago in Russia.

The 2.63 goals per game average in Qatar is far below the World Cup record of 5.38 goals per game at the 1954 edition in Switzerland.

