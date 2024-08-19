Real Madrid stars crash to earth in dull draw at Mallorca

Real Madrid got their LaLiga title defence off to a limp start as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Mallorca, with Vedat Muriqi's second-half header cancelling out Rodrygo's early strike and spoiling Kylian Mbappe's eagerly awaited debut on Sunday.

Real's so-called "New Galacticos" with Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr headlining a stellar squad came crashing back to earth with a dreary performance at a raucous Son Moix.

Real Madrid started well and took the lead thanks to a fine curling strike by Brazilian forward Rodrygo assisted by a back-heeled pass from his countryman Vinicius Jr in the 13th minute.

However, Mallorca started to create some chances in counter-attacks as a toothless Real grew frustrated, dominating possession but lacking ideas up front.

With Mbappe and Bellingham nowhere to be found, Vinicius was arguably Real's only weapon against a disciplined Mallorca defence. But the Brazilian ended up losing his cool and was taunted by the local fans every time he touched the ball.

The Son Moix stadium has been a tough place for Vinicius, who in February 2023 was racially abused by the local supporters there.