Reality check for Slot's Liverpool, Haaland double in Man City win

For Forest, their start offers optimism that they can finally begin to look upwards in the table after two seasons fighting against relegation.

They produced a tactically astute display to frustrate Liverpool and then sent their visiting fans wild as Anthony Elanga found his fellow substitute Hudson-Odoi with a brilliant cross-field pass, and the 23-year-old winger cut inside before bending a tremendous effort past Alisson.

"We are working hard, and it is about building and believing in this idea that you can develop," Espirito Santo said.

Goal machine

Man City, whose 115 charges of breaking Premier League financial rules will start to be heard by an independent tribunal next week -- charges the club denies - were stunned as Brentford opened the scoring in the first minute at The Etihad.

Yoane Wissa gave the London side the lead but Norwegian goal machine Haaland struck twice before halftime.

He restored parity in the 20th minute when he scored from a tight angle with his second touch of the game and then muscle through from an Ederson clearance to chip what turned out to be the winning goal.

Haaland was denied a third that would have made him the first player since 1946 to score three successive hat-tricks in the English top flight. He has nine goals in four games -- more than any other English top-flight team has managed this season.

City's neighbours United had lost two of their opening three games to once again put the pressure on manager Ten Hag, but they were convincing winners against Southampton on the south coast as they moved to six points.

Things might have been different though had Saints' Cameron Archer not had a first-half penalty saved by Andre Onana when the score was still 0-0.

"Once Andre stopped the penalty, straight after, we scored a goal with Matthijs de Ligt, the game was all ours and we dominate the game from that point," Ten Hag said.

Leicester City were denied a first win of the season as Jean-Philippe Mateta's stoppage-time penalty salvaged a 2-2 draw for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi had put the Foxes 2-0 ahead but Mateta threw the home side a lifeline and then coolly slotted home a penalty at the death.

West Ham United also needed a stoppage-time goal to grab a 1-1 draw at London rivals Fulham -- Danny Ings striking in the 95th minute after Raul Jimenez had given the hosts the lead.