Ronaldo strikes late to give Portugal win over Scotland

Lisbon: Portugal substitute Cristiano Ronaldo struck a late winner as his side came from a goal down to beat Scotland 2-1 and continue their strong start to the Nations League on Sunday.

After Bruno Fernandes had fired in Portugal's equaliser, Ronaldo pounced in the 88th minute for his 901st career goal.

Scotland were given hope of a first win against Portugal since 1980 as they took a shock lead through Scott McTominay's bullet header in the seventh minute.

But the visitors ended up with nothing to show for their efforts as 39-year-old Ronaldo again delivered for his country.

"The influence is always the same, regardless of whether he starts on the bench or not," Fernandes, who played his 600th career game, said of his former Manchester United team mate.

"Everyone who came on made the difference. Cristiano has a goal, today he scored 901 and now he's on his way to a thousand, which is what he wants."

Portugal lead League A Group 1 with six points after they started with a victory over Croatia, who are second on three following a 1-0 win against Poland on Sunday. Scotland have suffered two defeats, both of them to late goals.