Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton

London: Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s error and Son Heung-min’s brace helped Tottenham Hotspur to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over hapless Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero were also among the goals as Tottenham eased to their first win of the campaign in a game they dominated against a visiting side who have conceded seven times in two games this season and are yet to score themselves.

Pickford carelessly miss-controlled a simple back pass in the first half, allowing Son to snatch the ball from him and score Tottenham’s second goal into an empty, as the home side produced an accomplished display.

Everton, without several first-choice defenders due to injury, were unable to put pressure on their hosts and manager Sean Dyche will be seeking a quick improvement when they host Bournemouth next week in what is already looking like an important game for his struggling side.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated after they let a lead slip at Leicester City in the season opener, but they were in control of this match throughout.

"I think we thoroughly deserved it. We dominated and we felt we should have had three points last Monday (at Leicester)," Tottenham midfielder James Maddison said.